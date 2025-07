WATCH: POTUS goes after Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY)

“He’s known as Rand Paul Jr. in the House. He always votes no. We had somebody else that did him a big favor, & he said, ‘Sir, I don’t think so & so is gonna vote,’ & I said, ‘No, he’s gonna vote because i did him a big, big favor…having to do with death & life.'”