Trump-Backed Crypto Bills Fail to Advance in House, Deal Blow to Industry


Trump-backed crypto regulation bills fail to clear key hurdle in Congress

Several cryptocurrency-related bills backed by President Donald Trump failed to clear a key procedural hurdle in the House of Representatives.

The failure is a major blow to the crypto industry, which was hoping for a series of legislative wins this week.

Trump had hailed ‘Crypto Week’ during a post on his Truth Social site and urged all House Republicans to vote “yes” on the measure.

House GOP leadership abruptly called off a second attempt to pass the rule.



