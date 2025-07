Over four days of clashes and airstrikes in Syria, 516 people were killed, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The dead include 233 from As-Suwayda—71 civilians and 83 reportedly executed by regime forces—along with 261 from Syrian security forces, 15 killed in Israeli airstrikes, 3 in a strike on the Defense Ministry, and 1 journalist.

