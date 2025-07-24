Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Cambodian Army Resumes Cross-Border Attacks on Thai Villages


The Royal Cambodian Army has resumed cross-border artillery and rocket attacks on civilian areas in Thailand, damaging several homes in the village of Ban Phon Thong in northeastern Thailand. Authorities in So Phisai District report no casualties.



