Trump Clashes with Powell Over Fed Renovation Costs

Trump spars with Powell over renovation costs during Fed visit, but backs off firing threats

President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell went back and forth about the costs of ongoing renovations at the Fed headquarters in Washington.

The rare Fed visit came as Trump and his administration ramp up criticism of the central bank chairman and urge him to lower interest rates.

But Trump also suggested that he was abandoning any consideration of firing Powell before his term expires next May.

The visit is also occurring as Trump seeks to divert attention from controversy surrounding his administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.