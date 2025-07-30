Heat Wave Hits NYC Again, Advisories in Effect Through Wednesday

Extreme heat has returned to the tri-state area, with the National Weather Service issuing heat advisories through Wednesday as New York City faces its second heat wave of the summer, expected to last until a mid-week cold front brings relief.
