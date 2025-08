😰 WATCH AND WEEP: At the 7th Siyum Hasha’s of Lomdei Daf Hayomi, the Siyum was made in memory of the 6 million Kedoshim HY’D. Watch the moving words of Hagaon HaRav Gifter ZT’L as he breaks down in tears talking about the Nazi murder of the Telzer Yeshiv and his Rabbeiyim. Also, see the moving words of the Bluzhever Rebbe ZT’L.

