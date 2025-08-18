Cambridge Dictionary Adds 6,000 New Words Influenced by Social Media

The Cambridge Dictionary has added 6,000 new words this year, many influenced by social media. Among them are “skibidi,” a TikTok term that can mean cool, bad, or nothing at all; “delulu,” short for delusional; “tradwife,” referring to a traditional wife who cooks and cleans; “mouse jiggler,” a remote work device that fakes activity; and “forever chemical,” describing harmful substances that persist in the environment. Experts say the rapid spread of online culture is reshaping English faster than ever, and dictionaries are racing to keep up.