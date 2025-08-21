Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Fed Chair Powell to Deliver Final Jackson Hole Address on Economic Outlook


Fed Chair Powell set to deliver big Jackson Hole speech Friday

• Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to deliver what almost certainly will be his last keynote address at the central bank’s annual conclave during one of the most tumultuous times in its history.

• Amid several controversies, Powell could use the speech to at least take a sideswipe at the political distractions even if he holds to past practice of not taking direct aim.

• The speech is billed as an “Economic Outlook and Framework Review,” indicating Powell will take time to provide his views on broad conditions as well as discuss the Fed’s long-term policy goals.



