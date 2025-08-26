Howard Lutnick: Mortgage Fraud Should Bar Fed Governor

Howard Lutnick: “It’s alleged that she’s committed mortgage fraud… You don’t deserve to be there if you’ve committed mortgage fraud. It’s black and white — if you’ve committed mortgage fraud, you shouldn’t be a Governor of the Federal Reserve.”
Howard Lutnick: “It’s alleged that she’s committed mortgage fraud… You don’t deserve to be there if you’ve committed mortgage fraud. It’s black and white — if you’ve committed mortgage fraud, you shouldn’t be a Governor of the Federal Reserve.”
Popular Posts