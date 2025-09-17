Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

HASHOVAS AVEIDA IN LAKEWOOD:

HASHOVAS AVEIDA: A Lakewood resident is missing his tefillin. The tefillin bag is colorful and knitted, emblazoned with the name Tzvi Klein. It may have been left in the area of Four Corners (Squankum). If you find it, please contact Lakewood Alerts.

