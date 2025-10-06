Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

GOOD RIDDANCE: Greta Thunberg Deported from Israel with Global Sumud Flotilla

👋 GOOD RIDDANCE: Swedish “climate activist” Greta Thunberg — apparently taking a break from yelling at clouds — was among 170 members of the so-called “Global Sumud Flotilla” deported from Israel today, departing Ramon International Airport in southern Israel en route to Greece and Slovakia. Photos released by Israel’s Foreign Ministry show Thunberg and her fellow “peace activists” walking through the terminal in matching gray sweatsuits and white T-shirts, looking more like a poorly organized yoga retreat than an international protest movement.

