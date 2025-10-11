THE ITINERARY: Trump to Arrive in Israel Monday, Address Knesset, Meet Netanyahu and Hostage Families

THE ITINERARY: President Trump is expected to land at Ben Gurion Airport on Monday at 9:20 a.m., where a short welcoming ceremony will be held before he proceeds directly to the Knesset.

At 11:00 a.m., the president is slated to deliver an address to the Knesset.

Before the address, Trump will hold a private meeting with PM Netanyahu in the premier’s Knesset office. The two will then meet with families of hostages inside the Knesset’s Chagall Hall.

Trump is expected to depart Israel at approximately 1:00 p.m