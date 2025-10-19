IDF: Gaza Ceasefire Reinstated After Day of Attacks and Retaliatory Strikes

BREAKING: The IDF announced on Sunday evening that the ceasefire in Gaza has been reinstated, following a deadly attack on Israeli troops earlier in the day and a wave of retaliatory airstrikes carried out in response.

“In accordance with the directive of the political echelon, and after a series of significant strikes, the IDF has begun renewed enforcement of the ceasefire following its violation by the Hamas terror organization,” the military said in a statement.

The army added that it will “continue to enforce the ceasefire agreement and will respond forcefully to any violation.”