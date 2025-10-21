DHS: FEMA Workers Denied Aid to Pro-Trump Disaster Victims, Collected Political Data

A DHS probe found FEMA workers under the Biden administration refused aid to some disaster victims who showed support for Donald Trump — bypassing homes with pro-Trump or Second Amendment signs from 2021 to 2024. Investigators said FEMA staff collected political data in violation of federal law and created an undisclosed database linking personal information to political beliefs. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem called the findings “a horrifying abuse of power” and referred the case to the Justice Department for possible prosecution.