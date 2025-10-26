Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

ELIMINATED: IDF Drone Strikes Kill Two Hezbollah Terrorists in Lebanon

The IDF confirmed that two Hezbollah terrorists were killed in separate drone strikes in Lebanon earlier today. Abd a-Sayed, Hezbollah’s representative in Ras al-Bayada, was killed near Naqoura; he was responsible for coordinating between the terror group and local residents on economic and military matters and helping rebuild its capabilities.

A second strike near Nabi Chit in the Beqaa Valley killed Ali Hussein al-Mousawi, a weapons smuggler involved in purchasing and transferring arms from Syria to Lebanon and strengthening Hezbollah’s operations.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Images Appears to Show Hamas Operatives Alongside Red Cross Vehicle in Gaza

48 HOURS: Trump Warns Hamas to Resume Returning Hostage Bodies or Face ‘Consequences’

Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition Endorses Andrew Cuomo for Mayor, Announces Full Slate of Local Candidates

NY Attorney General Letitia James Pleads Not Guilty In Mortgage Fraud Case

British Airways, Iberia, SAS, Eurowings, Swiss and More Restart Flights to Tel Aviv as U.S. Carriers Resume Service

Former Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen: Planted Devices Like The Exploding Hezbollah Pagers Are In “Every Country You Can Imagine”

No Answer, No Record: Mamdani Sidesteps Tough Questions About His Accomplishments After Debate Beating

Secretary of State Rubio: “No Plan B” for Gaza Truce as U.S. Steps Up Role in Ceasefire Oversight

SHOCKING: Biden DOJ Signed Off on FBI Probe That Targeted GOP Lawmakers and Allies, Files Reveal

Cornell Under Fire After University Paper Publishes Professor’s Op-Ed With Antisemitic Graphic Linking Jews to Nazis