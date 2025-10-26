ELIMINATED: IDF Drone Strikes Kill Two Hezbollah Terrorists in Lebanon

The IDF confirmed that two Hezbollah terrorists were killed in separate drone strikes in Lebanon earlier today. Abd a-Sayed, Hezbollah’s representative in Ras al-Bayada, was killed near Naqoura; he was responsible for coordinating between the terror group and local residents on economic and military matters and helping rebuild its capabilities.

A second strike near Nabi Chit in the Beqaa Valley killed Ali Hussein al-Mousawi, a weapons smuggler involved in purchasing and transferring arms from Syria to Lebanon and strengthening Hezbollah’s operations.