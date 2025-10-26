NEW FOOTAGE: One Year Since IAF Strikes on Iranian Missile and Air Defense Targets

NEW FOOTAGE: One year ago today, the Israeli Air Force completed strikes on targets in Iran, in response to the Iranian regime’s attacks against Israel in the preceding months. The IAF conducted precise and targeted strikes against military targets in several areas across Iran.

The targets included production facilities for ballistic missiles intended to strike Israel. In addition, the IAF dismantled several advanced surface-to-air missile arrays, an action that expanded aerial freedom of action over Iranian airspace.

The success of the strike provided an operational advantage for launching Operation ‘Rising Lion’.