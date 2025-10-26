Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NEW FOOTAGE: One Year Since IAF Strikes on Iranian Missile and Air Defense Targets

NEW FOOTAGE: One year ago today, the Israeli Air Force completed strikes on targets in Iran, in response to the Iranian regime’s attacks against Israel in the preceding months. The IAF conducted precise and targeted strikes against military targets in several areas across Iran.

The targets included production facilities for ballistic missiles intended to strike Israel. In addition, the IAF dismantled several advanced surface-to-air missile arrays, an action that expanded aerial freedom of action over Iranian airspace.

The success of the strike provided an operational advantage for launching Operation ‘Rising Lion’.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Images Appears to Show Hamas Operatives Alongside Red Cross Vehicle in Gaza

48 HOURS: Trump Warns Hamas to Resume Returning Hostage Bodies or Face ‘Consequences’

Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition Endorses Andrew Cuomo for Mayor, Announces Full Slate of Local Candidates

NY Attorney General Letitia James Pleads Not Guilty In Mortgage Fraud Case

British Airways, Iberia, SAS, Eurowings, Swiss and More Restart Flights to Tel Aviv as U.S. Carriers Resume Service

Former Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen: Planted Devices Like The Exploding Hezbollah Pagers Are In “Every Country You Can Imagine”

No Answer, No Record: Mamdani Sidesteps Tough Questions About His Accomplishments After Debate Beating

Secretary of State Rubio: “No Plan B” for Gaza Truce as U.S. Steps Up Role in Ceasefire Oversight

SHOCKING: Biden DOJ Signed Off on FBI Probe That Targeted GOP Lawmakers and Allies, Files Reveal

Cornell Under Fire After University Paper Publishes Professor’s Op-Ed With Antisemitic Graphic Linking Jews to Nazis