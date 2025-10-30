Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Billionaires Pour $40M Into Effort to Block Zohran Mamdani’s Mayoral Bid

Billionaires are spending big to stop Zohran Mamdani’s NYC mayoral bid

• Super PACs that support Andrew Cuomo and oppose Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor have raised over $40 million.

• Bill Ackman, Ronald Lauder, William Lauder, Barry Diller and Dan Loeb have all made large donations, as well as several non-New Yorkers like Steve Wynn and Alice Walton.

• Mamdani, a self-described Democratic socialist, is running on a platform that includes rent freezes and free buses, paid for in part by an additional 2% tax on New Yorkers who make more than $1 million a year.

