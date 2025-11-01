Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

US Drone Captures Hamas Looting Aid Truck in Gaza

On Oct. 31, the U.S.-led Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) observed suspected Hamas operatives looting an aid truck traveling as part of a humanitarian convoy delivering needed assistance from international partners to Gazans in northern Khan Younis.

The coordination center was alerted through video surveillance from a U.S. MQ-9 aerial drone flying overhead to monitor implementation of the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.

Operatives attacked the driver and stole the aid and truck after moving the driver to the road’s median. The driver’s current status is unknown.

