Hamas Claims It Has Located Remains of IDF Soldier Hadar Goldin HY’D in Rafah Tunnel

A Hamas source told Al Jazeera on Shabbos that they located the remains of IDF soldier Hadar Goldin, H’yd in a tunnel in Rafah.

Hours before the Al Jazeera report, Palestinian outlets reported that the Red Cross and Hamas entered Rafah’s Al-Janina neighborhood, where about 200 terrorists are currently trapped in tunnels in an area under IDF control, in efforts to find Goldin.

On Motzei Shabbos, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zami and senior IDF officials visited the home of the Goldin family to convey the news.

Goldin was killed in a battle in Rafah during Operation Protective Edge in 2014, and his body was abducted by Hamas.