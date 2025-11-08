Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump Urges GOP to Send Federal Health Insurance Payments Directly to Americans

Trump tells Senate Republicans to send federal health insurance money ‘directly to the people’

• President Trump proposed a compromise on health insurance payments, in a Truth Social post made Saturday morning.

• Trump called on Republicans to send federal payments that would go to insurers under the Affordable Care Act directly to Americans.

• The post comes one day after Senate Republicans rejected Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s proposal that potentially could have ended the government shutdown.

• The shutdown became the longest in U.S. history earlier this week.

 

