Speaker Johnson: House to Vote Immediately on Senate Deal to End Shutdown

Government shutdown: House will vote on Senate deal ASAP, Speaker Johnson says

• House Speaker Mike Johnson called for House members to travel to Washington, D.C., so that they can vote as soon as possible on a Senate deal that would end the longest U.S. government shutdown in history.

• Johnson spoke to reporters a day after the Senate narrowly approved the first stage of the deal to reopen the government for the first time since Oct. 1.

• To end the government shutdown, the House needs to pass any deal that survives Senate votes. President Donald Trump would then have to sign it into law.

