Trump Administration Proposes Offshore Drilling Expansion Off California and Florida

TRUMP ADMIN MOVES TO EXPAND OFFSHORE DRILLING: The Trump administration has unveiled a sweeping plan to open new offshore oil-drilling areas off the coasts of California and Florida, reversing decades-long restrictions.

The proposal includes six lease sales off California and would allow drilling at least 100 miles off Florida’s coast in the Gulf of Mexico.

Officials say the move is part of a broader push for U.S. “energy dominance,” while both states are already signaling strong opposition over environmental and economic risks.