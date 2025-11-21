Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump Administration Proposes Offshore Drilling Expansion Off California and Florida

TRUMP ADMIN MOVES TO EXPAND OFFSHORE DRILLING: The Trump administration has unveiled a sweeping plan to open new offshore oil-drilling areas off the coasts of California and Florida, reversing decades-long restrictions.

The proposal includes six lease sales off California and would allow drilling at least 100 miles off Florida’s coast in the Gulf of Mexico.

Officials say the move is part of a broader push for U.S. “energy dominance,” while both states are already signaling strong opposition over environmental and economic risks.

Leave a Reply

Ad Banner

Popular Posts

Trump Meets With Recently Released Hostages “You’re Not A Hostage Anymore, Today You’re Heroes”

Amit Segal: “Humanitarian Aid Goes Directly To Hamas; UN Is Complicit”

“Make Them Scared”: Mob Outside NYC Shul Calls to “Globalize the Intifada,” Urges Violence Against Jews Attending Event

The Secret Meeting Between Pollard & US Ambassador Huckabee

CEASEFIRE? Hamas Fires At IDF Forces; Primed Rocket Launcher Aimed At Israel Found In Gaza

Hendel’s New Party: “We Don’t Want Chareidim Or Arabs”

US Reassures Israel: This How We’ll Preserve Your Military Edge Over Saudi Arabia

New Poll Shows Democrats Holding Largest Midterm Lead Since 2017

MAILBAG: Stop Screaming About Toameha. Start Fixing the Community That’s Driving Our Kids to Escape

WATCH: Magidei Shiur Of World’s Two Largest Daf Yomi Shiurim Dance Together at Seder Nezikin Siyum in Yerushalayim