FLATBUSH: Rabbi Saul Kassin Issues Forceful Letter Disavowing Rabbi Yosef Hamra’s Activities, Says He Represents “No One” in Syrian Jewish Community

Rabbi Saul J. Kassin, a prominent Rov in the Syrian community, released a forceful letter on Wednesday to the U.S. Helsinki Commission, stating unequivocally that Rabbi Yosef Hamra has no authority to speak for — or represent — the American Syrian Jewish community in any capacity.

The letter comes amid elevated attention surrounding Rabbi Hamra, following a Mishpacha Magazine cover story profiling his recent travels to Syria and his visits to historic shuls there. Mishpacha called him “Rabbi Hamra, leader of New York’s Syrian Jewish community”. In recent months, YWN has also published videos showing Rabbi Hamra offering a blessing to the Syrian President during a visit to the United States — an appearance that sparked significant alarm across the community’s leadership.

In his official communication, addressed directly to the U.S. Helsinki Commission, Rabbi Kassin wrote:

“Rabbi Hamra is not a representative of the American Syrian Jewish community. He has never held any authority, mandate, or permission to speak or act on our behalf in any religious, political, or communal matter. Any claim or implication otherwise is false.”

Rabbi Kassin further emphasized that Rabbi Hamra’s appearance before the Commission — as well as his coordination with political activists — is his personal undertaking and bears no connection to the community whatsoever:

“He attends the hearing solely in a personal capacity and, at times, on behalf of his son Henry. His views do not reflect those of our community.”

The letter adds that the Syrian Jewish community “does not engage in political advocacy on Syrian affairs,” and that no individual has been authorized to speak on its behalf.

YWN independently spoke with every major Syrian Rov in Brooklyn and confirmed that, for numerous reasons that cannot yet be published, Rabbi Hamra’s actions have caused — and continue to cause — serious harm to the community.

YWN has also confirmed through multiple highly credible sources — including leading Rabbanim and senior askanim of the Sephardic Syrian community — that Rabbi Hamra’s behavior reflects his own personal agenda, without any backing, direction, or approval from community leadership.

One of the leading Sephardic Askanim told YWN “Meeting with and forming relationships with outright Soniei Yisrael, does not reflect the beliefs or values of the Syrian Jewish community, nor does it remotely reflect the community’s deep love and unwavering relationship with the State of Israel.”

Sources added:

“These actions are a misrepresentation of our community. Any articles or publications portraying otherwise are misinformation and fabricated facts.”

As Rabbi Kassin urged the Commission to formally note, Rabbi Hamra’s involvement in upcoming hearings is strictly personal, unauthorized, and entirely disconnected from the American Syrian Jewish community.

