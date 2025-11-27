Advertise
Man Arrested at Manchester Airport in Yom Kippur Synagogue Attack Probe

A man has been taken into custody today at Manchester Airport as part of an ongoing investigation into the October terror attack outside a synagogue during Yom Kippur.

The arrest follows significant investigative progress since the October terror attack outside a synagogue during Yom Kippur, and officials are now examining his terror plans and possible connections to the earlier attack.

Counterterrorism officers confirmed that the investigation remains active, and further inquiries are being carried out.

