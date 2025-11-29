Iranian Hackers Target Israeli Nuclear Scientist with Threat Video

Iranian Hackers Target Israeli Nuclear Scientist: An Iranian-backed hacker group known as Handala released video claiming they broke into the car of a senior Israeli nuclear scientist. The footage shows someone approaching the vehicle, opening the door, and leaving what they called a “heavy bouquet” inside as a threat.

The group also published personal data they say belongs to members of Israel’s elite cyber-intelligence community,

Israeli officials have not publicly commented on the authenticity of the material, but the incident is being examined as part of broader Iranian cyber operations.