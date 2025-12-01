Israel to Receive Iron Beam Laser System on December 30

Israel’s high-powered “Iron Beam” laser interception system will be delivered to the military on December 30, according to DDR&D chief Danny Gold, who announced at the DefenseTech Summit that development and extensive testing have been completed and that the IDF will receive initial operational capability by the end of 2025.

He said the laser system is expected to significantly reshape battlefield engagement while next-generation versions are already underway. The Iron Beam, in development for more than a decade, has already proven itself during the current war, when a lower-powered variant was used to shoot down Hezbollah drones launched from Lebanon.