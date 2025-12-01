Google Lets Employers Read Texts on Managed Android Devices

Google implemented a new change that allows employers to access workers’ text messages on company-managed Android devices.

• Employers can now read SMS and RCS messages sent or received on devices under enterprise management.

• This includes messages that were previously protected by end-to-end encryption.

• Companies gain the ability to review message content the same way they monitor corporate emails or internal apps.

• The update reduces privacy expectations for employees using work-issued phones.

• Google clarified the access applies only to employer-managed devices.

• Personal devices are not affected.