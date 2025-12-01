Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Google Lets Employers Read Texts on Managed Android Devices

Google implemented a new change that allows employers to access workers’ text messages on company-managed Android devices.

• Employers can now read SMS and RCS messages sent or received on devices under enterprise management.

• This includes messages that were previously protected by end-to-end encryption.

• Companies gain the ability to review message content the same way they monitor corporate emails or internal apps.

• The update reduces privacy expectations for employees using work-issued phones.

• Google clarified the access applies only to employer-managed devices.

• Personal devices are not affected.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Ben Torah Released After 4.5 Months In Solitary Confinement

Leftist Campaign Against Pardon For PM Begins: Fierce Attacks On President Herzog

Thousands Gather With Reb Meilich In Yerushalayim To Mark Yartzheit Of “Bas Ayin” [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

WATCH: Satmar Rebbe Of Kiryas Yoel Says He Saw The “Hefkeyrus” Of American Bochurim Studying In Eretz Yisroel

“Say Free Palestine”: Staten Island Skincare Founder Sparks Outrage After Bragging About Humiliating Jewish Couple [SEE THE VIDEO]

DHS Data Shows 5,000 Afghans Flagged for National Security Risks After Biden’s 2021 Evacuation

DRAMA IN RAFAH: Hamas Commander & Deputy Who Led Oct. 7 Squad Eliminated

CHASDEI HASHEM: Israeli Security Forces Foil Imminent Terror Attack

IDF: Serious Concerns About UNIFIL Collaborating With Hezbollah

🚨 NETANYAHU FILES OFFICIAL REQUEST FOR PRESIDENTIAL PARDON