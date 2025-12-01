BREAKING: New York Approves Three Casino Licenses for NYC

BREAKING: New York State’s Gaming Facility Location Board has approved three casino licenses for New York City.

The board voted 5–0 to approve the licenses.

Each license requires a $500 million upfront fee, sending a total of $1.5 billion to the MTA.

All three projects include plans for Vegas-style integrated resorts with hotels, concert venues, and restaurants.

One of the proposed sites is the former Trump-owned Ferry Point property in the Bronx.

Under a previous agreement, Bally’s would pay the Trump Organization $115 million if Bally’s wins the license for that location.

The state Gaming Commission has the final say and will decide whether to ratify or reject the proposals by the end of the year.