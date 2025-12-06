Advertise
Supreme Court to Hear Case on Trump’s Effort to End Birthright Citizenship

• The Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments on whether President Donald Trump can undo automatic citizenship for people born in the United States.

• Trump, on his first day back in the White House on Jan. 20, issued an executive order that said babies born in the U.S. more than 30 days after that order were not entitled to be issued citizenship documents if their parents were temporary visitors or illegal immigrants.

• The 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution says, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States.”

