Survivors Waved Before Second U.S. Boat Strike, Report Says

Survivors of Sept. 2 boat strike were waving before second attack, report says

Two people who survived an early September U.S. attack on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean were waving overhead before they were killed in a now-controversial second strike, according to two sources familiar with a video that was shown to lawmakers this week.

One of the sources said the action could be interpreted as the survivors either calling for help or trying to wave off another strike.

The additional details were first reported by The New York Times.