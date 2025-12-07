Advertise
Special Minyan Today At Kever Of Rav Shlomo Heiman Zt”l Marking 81st Yahrzeit

Today marks the 81st yahrzeit of HaGaon Rav Shlomo Heiman zt”l, and to mark it, a group is organizing a special minyan at his kever together with HaRav Yosef Savitsky, Rosh Yeshiva of Torah Voddas, at the Mt. Judah Cemetery in Ridgewood, Queens; The Minyan will start bli neder between 2:45-3:00pm.

Rav Shlomo Heiman’s kever can be found at Section 1, Block T, Gate 5, along Judah Road, in the last section before Sinai Avenue. Those searching for the kever should note his name in the cemetery database is listed as “Heyman, Solomon.” He is buried in the “Brisker Chelka” (2 rows in front of Rav Yaakov Kaminetzky Zt”l).

For any questions or further information you can message or call Dovy Sorotzkin 732-691-3105. Please learn and give tzedaka לע”נ הרב שלמה בן רב יחיאל מיכל זצוק”ל

