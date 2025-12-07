BD”E: Levaya Details for Rabbi Mendel Balsam Z”L, Longtime Rebbi in Monsey

Lakewood Alerts regrets to share the petirah of Rabbi Mendel Balsam, Z”l, a beloved mechanech and marbitz Torah for decades, who was niftar at the age of 97.

Rabbi Balsam had resided in Lakewood for the past ten years, where he quietly continued to inspire all who encountered him. He previously lived in Monsey and was originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

A renowned mechanech, Rabbi Balsam served for many years as a rebbi in Yeshiva Spring Valley, shaping generations of talmidim with his warmth, clarity, and devotion to chinuch.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Sarah Balsam yb”l, and their children: Mrs. Shaindy Siegfried of Lakewood; Reb Feivy Balsam of Flatbush; Mrs. Rivky Berger of Lakewood; Reb Shmuel Balsam of Flatbush; Mrs. Dini Adest of Lakewood.

The levayah will take place Sunday at 10:00 AM at the Lakewood Chapel, 613 Ramsey Avenue. Kevurah will be in Eretz Yisroel.

Shivah will be observed at 19 Myrtle Place in Lakewood.

Baruch Dayan Ha’emes.