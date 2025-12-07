Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

BD”E: Levaya Details for Rabbi Mendel Balsam Z”L, Longtime Rebbi in Monsey

Lakewood Alerts regrets to share the petirah of Rabbi Mendel Balsam, Z”l, a beloved mechanech and marbitz Torah for decades, who was niftar at the age of 97.

Rabbi Balsam had resided in Lakewood for the past ten years, where he quietly continued to inspire all who encountered him. He previously lived in Monsey and was originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

A renowned mechanech, Rabbi Balsam served for many years as a rebbi in Yeshiva Spring Valley, shaping generations of talmidim with his warmth, clarity, and devotion to chinuch.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Sarah Balsam yb”l, and their children: Mrs. Shaindy Siegfried of Lakewood; Reb Feivy Balsam of Flatbush; Mrs. Rivky Berger of Lakewood; Reb Shmuel Balsam of Flatbush; Mrs. Dini Adest of Lakewood.

The levayah will take place Sunday at 10:00 AM at the Lakewood Chapel, 613 Ramsey Avenue. Kevurah will be in Eretz Yisroel.

Shivah will be observed at 19 Myrtle Place in Lakewood.

Baruch Dayan Ha’emes.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Major Security Lapse: 60 Arabs Crossed Into Israel Overnight And Escaped

Chareidi Askanim Involved In Efforts To Free Ailing NY Jew From Evin Prison

REVEALED: IDF Recently Thwarted Oct. 7-Style Attack On Northern Israel

Hamas And Red Cross To Resume Search For Ran Gvili’s Remains

Shortly Before Shabbos: Ben Yeshiva Sentenced to Military Prison, Protests Expected

BNEI BRAK: Major Fire Erupts in Kollel Halperin Building; Tefillin and Kisvei Kodesh Tragically Destroyed

Syrian President Accuses Israel of “Exporting Crises” to Distract From Gaza Deaths at Doha Forum

TERROR IN ISRAEL: IDF Soldier Lightly Injured In Ramming Attack In Chevron

President Herzog: ‘G-d Gave Me This Role at This Moment’

Tragedy In Israel: 6-Year-Old Dies From Flu Amid Surge Of Cases