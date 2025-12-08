WATCH: Amudim Is Showing You What Happens After the Healing Begins!

Your browser does not support the video tag.

What does healing look like when an entire community stands behind it?

For 36 straight hours, Amudim is showing us! Not in theory, not in abstract messaging, but through real people, raw stories, unfiltered conversations, and moments you’ll feel long after the screen turns off.

This year’s livestream isn’t just programming.

And the lineup? It’s unlike anything we’ve seen before.

Just a glimpse of what’s packed into this event:

▶ Uncharted Territory

Rabbis Efrem Goldberg, Aryeh Lebowitz, Shay Schachter, Menachem Penner, and Larry Rothwachs tackle the big questions facing our community today

▶ Tiny Studio Sessions

Eitan Katz, Joey Newcomb, and Aryeh Kunstler bring intimate, heart-filling musical performances.

▶ Born to Heal

Hillel Fuld & Dr. Yehuda Sabiner discuss healing from every angle — emotional, spiritual, and physical.

▶ From Battlefield to Paralympics

Achiya Klein — with David Bashevkin — shares a powerful journey of courage and resilience.

▶ Israel. Identity. Leadership.

A special feature on sports management and Israel advocacy — powerful, relevant, and energizing.

TUNE IN NOW – https://api.jewishadgroup.com/xx0UqC