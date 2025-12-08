Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

WATCH: Amudim Is Showing You What Happens After the Healing Begins!

What does healing look like when an entire community stands behind it?

For 36 straight hours, Amudim is showing us! Not in theory, not in abstract messaging, but through real people, raw stories, unfiltered conversations, and moments you’ll feel long after the screen turns off.

This year’s livestream isn’t just programming.

And the lineup? It’s unlike anything we’ve seen before.

Just a glimpse of what’s packed into this event:

▶ Uncharted Territory

Rabbis Efrem Goldberg, Aryeh Lebowitz, Shay Schachter, Menachem Penner, and Larry Rothwachs tackle the big questions facing our community today

▶ Tiny Studio Sessions

Eitan Katz, Joey Newcomb, and Aryeh Kunstler bring intimate, heart-filling musical performances.

▶ Born to Heal

Hillel Fuld & Dr. Yehuda Sabiner discuss healing from every angle — emotional, spiritual, and physical.

▶ From Battlefield to Paralympics

Achiya Klein — with David Bashevkin — shares a powerful journey of courage and resilience.

▶ Israel. Identity. Leadership.
A special feature on sports management and Israel advocacy — powerful, relevant, and energizing.

IF YOU HAVEN’T JOINED YET, YOUR ARE MISSING OUT!!

JOIN IN THE LAST FEW HOURS OF AMUDIMS UNITED TO HEAL CAMPAIGN NOW!!

DON’T MISS OUT! HELP AMUDIM CONTINUE WHAT THEIR DOING!
TUNE IN NOWhttps://api.jewishadgroup.com/xx0UqC

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Chinese Virologist Who Pushed Lab-Leak Theory Now Hiding in U.S., Fearing Beijing Revenge

🚨 BREAKING: Vehicle Plows Into Crowd of Peleg Yeshiva Bochrim Protesting On Route 4 [VIDEO]

BD”E: Petirah of Rav Yitzchok Layosh Zt”l, Legendary Mechanech and Marbitz Torah

“A Disturbing Reality”: Nearly 40% of Jewish Students Hide Their Identity on Campus as Antisemitism Surges

DAMNING: Biden Ignored White House Advisors Warning His Immigration Plan Would Spark Border “Chaos”

Netanyahu Scheduled To Meet President Trump In US On December 29

Report: Israel’s Monitoring Of U.S. Base in Kiryat Gat Sparks Tension

HaRav Lazar Fumes At IDF’s Arrest Of Ben Torah: “Inhumane, Treated Like A Dangerous Criminal”

Israeli Security Guards In Givat Ze’ev Smuggled Hundreds Of Arabs Into Israel

Kosel Prepares for Chanukah Candle-Lightings Featuring Former Hostages, Bereaved Families, and IDF Personnel