Jasmine Crockett Launches Campaign for Texas Senate Seat

Jasmine Crockett Launches Texas Senate Campaign

Jasmine Crockett filed Monday to run in the Democratic Senate primary.

She’ll face James Talarico, who raised $6.2M early.

* Colin Allred dropped out and filed for the new 33rd District after the Supreme Court approved Texas’ new map.

* Allred said a “bruising primary” would hurt Democrats.

* Crockett said she’d run only if polling showed she could win a general election.

* Democrats think Paxton winning the GOP primary could give them a real statewide chance for the first time in 30+ years.