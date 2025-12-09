Brad Lander Poised to Launch Primary Challenge Against Rep. Dan Goldman in NY-10

Brad Lander Set to Challenge Rep. Dan Goldman in NY-10 Democratic Primary

Brooklyn progressive Brad Lander is preparing to launch a primary challenge against Rep. Dan Goldman.

* Lander is expected to announce his campaign as soon as Wednesday, according to Politico.

* He will launch with an endorsement from Zohran Mamdani, the democratic socialist mayor-elect.

* Lander has also sought support from Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

* NY-10 covers lower Manhattan and northwest Brooklyn, overlapping Lander’s former City Council district.