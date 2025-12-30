Advertise
Four Injured, 100 Evacuated in Italian Cable Car Accident

Four people were injured and around 100 others evacuated by helicopter after a cable car collided with its upper and lower stations near Macugnaga on Tuesday.

Three passengers and the operator on the ground were hurt, while others received medical attention. Ski slopes were closed, and the service was halted.

Filippo Besozzi, managing director of the lift operator, said one cabin failed to slow as expected but added that no injuries were life-threatening. Passengers, including children and tourists, were stranded at the upper Monte Moro station at 2,800 metres before being rescued.

