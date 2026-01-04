Advertise
Court Sentences Killer of 83-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor, Ludmila Lipovsky HY’D, to Life in Prison

The Tel Aviv District Court on Sunday sentenced Ibrahim Shalhoub, 29, of Tulkarm, to life imprisonment for the murder of Ludmila Lipovsky hy”d, an 83-year-old holocaust survivor who was stabbed to death in Herzliya in December 2024.

Shalhoub pleaded guilty and was convicted of murder. The court also ordered him to pay the maximum compensation allowed by law—NIS 258,000—to Lipovsky’s family.

The attack occurred near an assisted-living complex in Herzliya. Shalhoub stabbed Lipovsky approximately 11 times. She later died of her wounds. Security personnel shot and apprehended Shalhoub at the scene.

