Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

BOMBSHELL: German Intelligence Secretly Spied on Obama, Die Zeit Says

BOMBSHELL: Germany’s BND intelligence service secretly wiretapped then-U.S. President Barack Obama for years, including calls made aboard Air Force One, all without Angela Merkel’s approval, Die Zeit reports. The operation ended in 2014.

The BND allegedly exploited weaknesses in the plane’s encryption, recorded transcripts for top officials only, then destroyed them after review. The spying reportedly had no formal authorization, and it remains unclear who inside the Chancellery knew or whether George W. Bush was also targeted.

The program was shut down only after reports that Hillary Clinton’s calls had been intercepted.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Anti-Israel Groups Fume Over Maduro’s Capture by US Special Forces, Launch New Protests

Emunah Helped Freed Hostage To Survive In The Darkest Of Places

Bodies Of 2 Jewish Sisters Killed In Swiss Fire Identified; Israeli Teen Still Missing

“At A Dead End:” Legal Adviser Demands Harsher Sanctions On Bnei Torah

How Cocaine, Abductions & Murders Led To Maduro’s Indictment

Venezuelan Acting President Blames “Zionists” For Maduro’s Capture

“You’re Going to Be Kirked”: Journalist Hit With Death Threats Following Somalian Daycare Fraud Exposé

Iran’s Supreme Leader Threatens To “Put Rioters In Their Place” As Demonstrations Rock Islamic Regime

Trump Says US Plans to “Run” Venezuela and Access Its Oil After Maduro Ouster

How The US Captured Venezuelan Leader Nicolás Maduro