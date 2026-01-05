Maduro Hires Assange Lawyer Barry Pollack for U.S. Defense

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro will be represented by defense attorney Barry Pollack, known for representing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, while his wife, Cilia Flores, will be defended by former Houston federal prosecutor Mark Donnelly.
Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro will be represented by defense attorney Barry Pollack, known for representing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, while his wife, Cilia Flores, will be defended by former Houston federal prosecutor Mark Donnelly.
Popular Posts