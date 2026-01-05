Advertise
Trump Blasts Gov. Walz, Calls Out “Corrupt” Democrats Over Alleged Taxpayer Fraud

TRUMP: Minnesota’s Corrupt Governor will possibly leave office before his Term is up but, in any event, will not be running again because he was caught, REDHANDED, along with Ilhan Omar, and others of his Somali friends, stealing Tens of Billions of Taxpayer Dollars. I feel certain the facts will come out, and they will reveal a seriously unscrupulous, and rich, group of “SLIMEBALLS.” Governor Walz has destroyed the State of Minnesota, but others, like Governor Gavin Newsom, JB Pritzker, and Kathy Hochul, have done, in my opinion, an even more dishonest and incompetent job. NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW!

