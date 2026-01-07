Netanyahu Releases Statement on Death of Yeshiva Bochur Yosef Eisenthal Z”L, Calls for Restraint

Statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

“I feel deep pain over the death of the dear Yeshiva student, Yosef Eisenthal Z”l, who was struck and killed yesterday during a protest in Jerusalem.

The circumstances of this tragic disaster will be fully investigated in order to learn all necessary insights and lessons.

I send my deepest condolences to the Eisenthal family.

At the same time, I call for restraint to prevent the mood from becoming further inflamed, so that, Heaven forbid, we do not have additional tragedies. The value of the sanctity of life is engraved in our heritage, and we must safeguard it above all else.