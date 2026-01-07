Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Netanyahu Releases Statement on Death of Yeshiva Bochur Yosef Eisenthal Z”L, Calls for Restraint

Statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

“I feel deep pain over the death of the dear Yeshiva student, Yosef Eisenthal Z”l, who was struck and killed yesterday during a protest in Jerusalem.

The circumstances of this tragic disaster will be fully investigated in order to learn all necessary insights and lessons.

I send my deepest condolences to the Eisenthal family.

At the same time, I call for restraint to prevent the mood from becoming further inflamed, so that, Heaven forbid, we do not have additional tragedies. The value of the sanctity of life is engraved in our heritage, and we must safeguard it above all else.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

TEHILLIM: Former Jerusalem Mayor Rabbi Uri Lupolianski In Critical Condition

Netanyahu Calls For Restraint Following Murder Of Yeshiva Bochur

“Those Who Demanded Conscription Of Chareidim By Force Received The Image They Wanted”

Levaya Of Yosef Eisenthal, Z’l, 14, Murdered At Protest, Takes Place At Yeshivas Ohel Torah

IDF Officer: “Army Lacks Most Minimal Conditions For Chareidim”

Iran’s Desperate Leaders Attempt To Quell Growing Protests By Offering $7 Monthly Stimulus

Yair Golan’s New Party Members: Protest Leaders Who Accused Israel Of Starving Gaza, Called To Destroy Economy

“They Sell Poison as Patriotism”: Likud MK Warns Conservatives of “Civilizational Suicide” if They Embrace Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens

Trump Says U.S. Will Receive 30–50 Million Barrels of Venezuelan Oil at Market Price

Israeli Public Support for State Commission Into Oct. 7 Massacre Falls Nearly 10 Points in One Year