Levaya of 14-Year-Old Chaim Yosef Eisenthal, z’l, Killed in Jerusalem Bus Ramming, Set for Wednesday in Jerusalem

The levaya of Chaim Yosef Eisenthal, z’l, 14, who was killed on Tuesday evening after being run over by an Arab bus driver at a rally against the draft law in Jerusalem, will depart on Wednesday at 1 p.m. from the Beis Medrash of the Ohel Torah yeshivah in the Ramot Daled neighborhood where he learned.

The kevurah will take place at Har Hamenuchos.

Yosef, z’l, was the son of Rav Shmuel Eisenthal, a maggid shiur at the “Ohel Torah–Ponevezh” Yeshiva in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem (where Yosef learned).

He was the grandson of HaRav Uriel Eisenthal, the Rav of the Ramot Gimmel neighborhood of Jerusalem.

