Denmark Sends Troops to Defend Greenland

Good luck chaps… The Dutch have 25,000 troops against the USA’s 1,005,000. 59 ships + 3 helicoptors + 3 submarines in the Navy, against 68 submarines, 11 aircraft carriers, 300 other ships + 2600 airplanes in the US Navy 145 planes v 5500 planes in the respective Air Forces No nuclear weapons. I’m not convinced that this strategy doesn’t have its limitations.
One Response
Good luck chaps…
The Dutch have 25,000 troops against the USA’s 1,005,000.
59 ships + 3 helicoptors + 3 submarines in the Navy, against 68 submarines, 11 aircraft carriers, 300 other ships + 2600 airplanes in the US Navy
145 planes v 5500 planes in the respective Air Forces
No nuclear weapons.
I’m not convinced that this strategy doesn’t have its limitations.