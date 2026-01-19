Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Denmark Sends Troops to Defend Greenland

Denmark sends a number of troops to defend Greenland from the Trump.

One Response

  1. Good luck chaps…

    The Dutch have 25,000 troops against the USA’s 1,005,000.
    59 ships + 3 helicoptors + 3 submarines in the Navy, against 68 submarines, 11 aircraft carriers, 300 other ships + 2600 airplanes in the US Navy
    145 planes v 5500 planes in the respective Air Forces
    No nuclear weapons.

    I’m not convinced that this strategy doesn’t have its limitations.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Iran’s Foreign Minister Disinvited From World Economic Forum After Global Backlash

NEW INFO: Infants May Have Died From Dehydration Caused by Extreme Heat From Air Conditioner

HEARTBREAKING: Leah Tzipora Golubentzitz A”H and Ari Katz Z”L Niftar In Romema Daycare Tragedy

DAY EIGHT: NYC Nurses’ Strike Enters Eighth Day as Contract Talks Remain Stalled

Caught Off Guard by Rapid Escalation, Netanyahu Asked Trump to Slow Down on Iran — Report

Degel HaTorah: We Warned Repeatedly — Decision-Makers Bear Responsibility for Romema Daycare Tragedy

YWN EDITORIAL: The Heartbreaking Tragedy In Romema Must Be An Urgent Wake-Up Call For Jewish Communities Everywhere

MKs Blame Attorney General: “Children Of Avreichim Were Expelled From Supervised Daycares!”

SHOCK: Disturbing Details Emerge From Jerusalem Daycare Tragedy

“No Longer Safe”: Trump World Floats Offering Asylum To British Jews Amid Growing Antisemitism