Judge Allows Consumer Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google to Proceed

Google must face a consumer antitrust class-action lawsuit accusing it of illegally maintaining dominance in online search, after a U.S. judge refused to dismiss the case.

* U.S. District Judge Rita Lin ruled plaintiffs showed enough evidence to move forward on core claims, though claims tied to Google’s conduct before 2017 were barred for now.

* The lawsuit centers on Google’s agreements with Apple, Android phone makers, wireless carriers, and browser developers to make Google the default search engine, deals that plaintiffs say blocked competition; Google denies wrongdoing.