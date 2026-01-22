HaRav Nebenzahl Slams Incidents Of Spitting At Priests: “A Disgraceful Act, Without Any Source”

Against the backdrop of repeated incidents of spitting, insults, and provocations directed at Christian clergy in Jerusalem’s Old City, the Rav of the Old City and the Rav of the Kosel issued an unequivocal public statement on Thursday, sharply condemning the phenomenon and calling for it to stop immediately.

In a public notice released in recent days, they wrote that these are improper and grave acts that contradict the values of the Torah, harm human dignity and the kedushah of Yerushalayim, and can cause a Chillul Hashem and provoke hostility among the nations.

Rav Nebenzahl referred to a detailed halachic responsum that will soon be published in Shaarei Tzion(Part VI), by Rav Rabinowitz, which addresses the claim that there’s a “minhag” to spit when passing by avodah zara, churches, or clergy wearing a cross. In the teshuva, Rav Rabinowitz cites the p’sak of Rav Moshe Feinstein, z’tl, who held that in our times the symbol of the cross is not considered avodah zara but merely a zikaron.

In the teshuva, Rav Rabinowitz emphasized that there is no halachic source whatsoever for such a minhag, and on the contrary, it is a grave act that leads to a Chillul Hashem and causes serious harm to Jews and Jewish mosdos in Israel and abroad. He elaborated that when non‑Jews hear that Jews are demeaning their faith and clergy, it may lead to retaliatory actions against shuls, schools, and even individual Jews, posing significant danger.

Rav Rabinowitz concludes that there is absolutely no justification for such behavior under any circumstances, and it is an ugly and forbidden act.

HaGaon HaRav Avigdor Nebenzahl joined the statement, writing: “In my humble opinion, the words written here are correct and proper, and this is how one must act.”

In an additional letter, HaRav Nebenzahl added: “Recently, it was publicized that in the Old City of Jerusalem, Jewish youths have been harassing non‑Jewish clergy with curses and spitting at them, including near their gathering places. This act is absolutely forbidden, is a Chillul Hashem and provocation of the nations, and is not the way of the Torah.”

The Rav concluded by citing the passuk: “For all the peoples will walk, each in the name of its god, but we will walk in the name of Hashem Elokeinu forever and ever.”

