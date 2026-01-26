Bangor Jet Crash Kills 7, 1 Seriously Injured During Takeoff

UPDATE: 7 people were killed and 1 was seriously injured when a Bombardier Challenger 650 private jet crashed during takeoff at Bangor International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

* Air traffic control audio indicates low visibility and deicing conditions were discussed before the jet was cleared for takeoff from Runway 33.

* Less than two minutes later, controllers halted all traffic, reporting the aircraft had flipped upside down and caught fire, prompting an immediate airport closure and emergency response.