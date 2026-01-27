Advertise
Amazon to Shut Down Go Grocery and Convenience Stores

Amazon is shutting down its Amazon Go Fresh grocery and convenience stores, saying it plans to close, sell, or repurpose the locations.

The company said employees at affected stores will have the opportunity to apply for other roles within Amazon, including positions in its logistics network.

Amazon said the decision follows a review of store performance and an effort to focus on formats with stronger customer adoption, while continuing to invest in other grocery offerings, including Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh.

