Burgum: Trump’s Energy, Tariff Policies Proving Successful

Secretary Burgum: “President Trump’s economic policies are working, whether it’s energy dominance… or whether it’s his tariffs. Everything that [critics] were concerned about—that they thought was going to be an issue—has turned out to not be.”

Popular Posts

Israeli Journalist Detained in Iran Spying Probe, Quickly Released on Appeal

MAILBAG: “Thank You Hashem” Vs. “Real Yidden”: A Symptom Of The Underlying Disease Rotting Our Society

Gafni: “Like Communist Russia! I Won’t Be Silent About Avreich Prevented From Laying Tefillin”

BURIED SCANDAL? Tulsi Gabbard Is Hiding Intercepted Foreign Intel Call About Someone “Close To The White House”

Sydney Police Chase Off Pro-Hamas Crowds During President Herzog’s Visit

Antisemitism in Paris: 3 Jews Threatened With Knife Outside Shul

7 Suspects In Chareidi Cities Arrested For Massive Fraud Scheme

Severe Alleged Abuse At Daycare Center in Beit Aryeh: 6 Staff Members Arrested

As Aid Flows Into Gaza: Hamas Terrorists Fire At IDF In 3rd Ceasefire Violation Within A Week

Dramatic Operation: IDF Special Forces Capture Senior Terrorist In Lebanon