Federal Judge Blocks California Law Requiring ICE Agents to Remove Masks

Federal judge blocks California law forcing ICE agents to remove masks

•⁠ ⁠A federal judge blocked California laws that would require federal ICE agents to remove face coverings during enforcement operations.

•⁠ ⁠The laws, signed by Gavin Newsom, were set to take effect January 1, 2026, but enforcement was paused while the court reviewed a federal request for a preliminary injunction.

•⁠ ⁠The Trump administration argued the measures could endanger agents by exposing their identities during operations, according to court filings.